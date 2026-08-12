‘Won’t promote cheap, non-dairy substitutes’: Madhya Pradesh bans analogue paneer

Analogue paneer is manufactured to resemble conventional paneer but can use non-milk ingredients. (Photo: AI Generated)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday announced a ban on analogue paneer (or imitation paneer) in the state, saying the government would not promote cheaper non-dairy substitutes and would, instead, push products made from natural milk as part of its effort to increase milk production.

“We have decided that in Madhya Pradesh, the sale of analogue paneer will be discouraged. We will impose a ban on it. Other states in the country have also banned it,” Yadav said.

The chief minister said Madhya Pradesh would focus on strengthening its dairy identity rather than allowing substitutes to gain a foothold in the market. “We have natural milk products here. We will make natural paneer. We will build the state’s identity on the strength of these products,” he said.