‘Won’t promote cheap, non-dairy substitutes’: Madhya Pradesh bans analogue paneer

The announcement comes after three states including Maharashtra, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh imposed a statewide prohibition on the manufacture, processing, distribution and sale of analogue or non-dairy paneer.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
2 min readBhopalAug 12, 2026 07:58 PM IST
analogue paneer, paneer, madhya pradesh,Analogue paneer is manufactured to resemble conventional paneer but can use non-milk ingredients. (Photo: AI Generated)
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Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday announced a ban on analogue paneer (or imitation paneer) in the state, saying the government would not promote cheaper non-dairy substitutes and would, instead, push products made from natural milk as part of its effort to increase milk production.

“We have decided that in Madhya Pradesh, the sale of analogue paneer will be discouraged. We will impose a ban on it. Other states in the country have also banned it,” Yadav said.

The chief minister said Madhya Pradesh would focus on strengthening its dairy identity rather than allowing substitutes to gain a foothold in the market. “We have natural milk products here. We will make natural paneer. We will build the state’s identity on the strength of these products,” he said.

Yadav said the government was working to increase milk production in the state and would not encourage the sale of analogue paneer. “We are moving forward in the direction of increasing milk production. We will not promote activities such as the sale of analogue paneer,” he said.

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The announcement comes after three states, including Maharashtra, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, imposed a statewide prohibition on the manufacture, processing, distribution and sale of analogue or non-dairy paneer.

What is analogue paneer

The controversy centres on what consumers understand as paneer. Analogue paneer is manufactured to resemble conventional paneer but can use non-milk ingredients, including vegetable fats, starches and other ingredients, instead of the milk fat and proteins found in conventional dairy paneer.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India had, on April 22 this year, issued a public notice to food service establishments to correctly label their cheese analogues. The notice clarifies that any cheese analogue sold as “paneer” constitutes a grave violation of the law and the practice must cease immediately.

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Manufacturers of cheese analogues were “directed to ensure accurate and unambiguous product naming when supplying to other food business operators, especially food service establishments.”

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Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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