Madhya Pradesh allows marriages at home, Secretariat opens Thursday

The number of positive patients in the state rose by 173, including 104 from Indore, to reach 2,560 on Wednesday. (Express photo/Representational) The number of positive patients in the state rose by 173, including 104 from Indore, to reach 2,560 on Wednesday. (Express photo/Representational)

Madhya Pradesh Wednesday announced that the Secretariat and the other two main government buildings in the state capital will open from Thursday while ensuring that attendance does not exceed 30 per cent in these offices.

Class I and II officers will decide on the staff they want but will have to ensure that no one is called from containment areas. Drivers will not be allowed to enter the main Secretariat building. Thermal screening and sanitisers will be available at the entrance.

The government also asked collectors to give permission for marriages at home by limiting the number of guests to five. “There is no bar on marriage ceremonies held at home. If someone asks permission, collectors should give it,’’ health minister Narottam Mishra said.

Indicating that the government will allow many more economic activities in the green zone after May 3, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said by May 1, the number of workers engaged in MNREGA works could reach 10 lakh. ACS Manoj Shrivastava said 7.24 lakh workers have already been provided work under MNREGA.

Meanwhile, the number of positive patients in the state rose by 173, including 104 from Indore, to reach 2,560 on Wednesday. Bhopal registered 25 new cases. The number of deaths climbed to 130.

