Madhya Pradesh: After rise in suicides, police to launch helpline

The police in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa have decided to launch a counselling helpline after a number of suicides and suicide attempts in the district in recent weeks. From June 1 to June 19 as many as 26 persons died by suicide. The number in the corresponding period in 2019 was 18.

“We are trying to rope in psychiatrists and psychologists who will provide counselling to people,’’ Khandwa Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh told The Indian Express.

Psychiatrist at the Khandwa district hospital, Dr Sanjay Ingle, claimed the number of people trying to attempt suicide has “almost doubled”.

He said many of these people are bread-winners. Others were students preparing for competitive examinations.

SP Singh said the trend was a cause for concern. He said the number of suicides in the district from May 17 to May 31 was 11, marginally more during the corresponding period last year when it was nine. The SP, however, added that the number of suicides has actually come down from January 1 to June 19, compared with the corresponding period in 2019.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr D S Chouhan said it was true that the number of suicides was more in the last few weeks, but said it cannot be attributed to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown. “We can’t say they were fuelled by the coronavirus pandemic and that suicidal tendencies have increased. There are some months when the number goes up and down. It corresponds with the usual pattern,’’ he said.

