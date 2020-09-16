Madhya Pradesh: Additional collector resigns to contest from Annupur on Congress ticket

If agreed upon, Singh would be contesting against senior leader, Bisahulal Singh who has won for the fifth time in 2018 but was unhappy after not being given a ministerial berth in the Kamal Nath government.

Ahead of the by-polls on the 28 seats, the congress that is looking for candidates is all set to put forth an additional collector of Dindori, Rajesh Kumar Singh on the Annupur seat. Singh on Tuesday submitted his resignation.

Speaking to Express, spokesperson for Congress, Narendra Saluja said, “Rajesh Kumar Singh is one of the contenders for Annpur but nothing can be said for certain until the list is officially announced.”

When contacted Rajesh Singh confirming his resignation said, “It was around three months ago that I was approached by congress to contest elections from Annupur constituency. I thought if people want it, why not.”

He further added that while Annupur is his home district, he could never serve the district while being a public servant. “When there were by-polls and I was given an opportunity to serve the people of my district, I wanted to take it up,” added Singh.

If agreed upon, Singh would be contesting against senior leader, Bisahulal Singh who has won for the fifth time in 2018 but was unhappy after not being given a ministerial berth in the Kamal Nath government.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd