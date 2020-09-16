scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Madhya Pradesh: Additional collector resigns to contest from Annupur on Congress ticket

Written by Iram Siddique | Bhopal | September 16, 2020 9:28:26 am
Youth Congress members ride bullock cart to protest against fuel price hikeIf agreed upon, Singh would be contesting against senior leader, Bisahulal Singh who has won for the fifth time in 2018 but was unhappy after not being given a ministerial berth in the Kamal Nath government.

Ahead of the by-polls on the 28 seats, the congress that is looking for candidates is all set to put forth an additional collector of Dindori, Rajesh Kumar Singh on the Annupur seat. Singh on Tuesday submitted his resignation.

When contacted Rajesh Singh confirming his resignation said, “It was around three months ago that I was approached by congress to contest elections from Annupur constituency. I thought if people want it, why not.”

He further added that while Annupur is his home district, he could never serve the district while being a public servant. “When there were by-polls and I was given an opportunity to serve the people of my district, I wanted to take it up,” added Singh.

If agreed upon, Singh would be contesting against senior leader, Bisahulal Singh who has won for the fifth time in 2018 but was unhappy after not being given a ministerial berth in the Kamal Nath government.

