Madhya Pradesh: Six accused escape from police lock-up, three cops suspended

Three policemen were suspended following the incident. (Representational Image) Three policemen were suspended following the incident. (Representational Image)

Six men accused of loot escaped from a police lock-up at Jawar town in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh early Thursday, a senior official said. Following the incident, three policemen, including the in-charge of Jawar police station from where the accused fled, were suspended for their alleged negligence, the official said.

“The six accused, who were held on the charge of looting, escaped from the police lock-up by bending the iron rods of its door,” Sehore district Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Singh Chandel said.

The incident took place between 2 am and 5 am, he added. The six accused were identified as Kalu Singh (23), Jatar Singh (25), Pankaj Singh (23), Babloo (27), Mohabbat Singh (23) and Kalam (25), police said adding that a search has been launched to nab them.

“Police have circulated their photos on the social media and urged people to share information about their whereabouts,” the SP said. Chandel suspended Jawar police station in-charge Arvind Kumre and two constables- Anil Malviya and Rajaram- on the charge of negligence.

All the accused were arrested for allegedly looting two shops in Jawar town, the SP said.

