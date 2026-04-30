12 killed, 20 injured as pick-up van overturns, crashes into SUV in Madhya Pradesh

As many as 12 labourers were killed and 20 others injured when a pick-up van in which they were travelling overturned and collided with an SUV in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district on Wednesday night.

The accident took place between 8.30 and 9 pm when 35 labourers were returning from Baggad in a pick-up van. As the driver lost control of the vehicle, It overturned and rammed an SUV that was approcahing from opposite direction near Chikliya crossing.

VIDEO | Dhar, Madhya Pradesh: Collector Abhishek Chaudhary informs, “An incident happened with a pick-up vehicle, the administration, police team took the injured to the district hospital, then some people have been referred to Indore hospital, others are being treated here, we… pic.twitter.com/nMlnhEuRey — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 29, 2026

“Twelve people died on the spot, while approximately 20 others were injured,” news agency PTI quoted Dhar district’s in-charge collector, Abhishek Choudhary.

Persons with serious injuries were referred to Indore after basic treatment.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

“Labourers had gone somewhere in a pickup truck. While returning, the pickup went out of control and rolled three times… The Chief Minister also took immediate notice… I believe that mainly the driver is at fault. The vehicle was at such a high speed that he was unable to control it..,” Union Minister Savitri Thakur said.