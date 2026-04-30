12 killed, 20 injured as pick-up van overturns, crashes into SUV in Madhya Pradesh

The accident took place between 8.30 and 9 pm when 35 labourers were returning from Baggad in a pick-up van. As the driver lost control of the vehicle, It overturned and rammed an SUV that was approcahing from opposite direction near Chikliya crossing.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 30, 2026 08:28 AM IST
madhya pradeshInjured labourers are brought to a Bhoj hospital after a pickup van carrying 30–35 people overturned near a petrol pump, in Dhar on Wednesday. Police and emergency services reached the spot to facilitate the rescue and medical transit of the victims. (ANI Video Grab)
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As many as 12 labourers were killed and 20 others injured when a pick-up van in which they were travelling overturned and collided with an SUV in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district on Wednesday night.

The accident took place between 8.30 and 9 pm when 35 labourers were returning from Baggad in a pick-up van. As the driver lost control of the vehicle, It overturned and rammed an SUV that was approcahing from opposite direction near Chikliya crossing.

“Twelve people died on the spot, while approximately 20 others were injured,” news agency PTI quoted Dhar district’s in-charge collector, Abhishek Choudhary.

Persons with serious injuries were referred to Indore after basic treatment.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

“Labourers had gone somewhere in a pickup truck. While returning, the pickup went out of control and rolled three times… The Chief Minister also took immediate notice… I believe that mainly the driver is at fault. The vehicle was at such a high speed that he was unable to control it..,” Union Minister Savitri Thakur said.

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