Madhya Pradesh: 6 held for running syndicate to honey trap politicians, officials

Madhya Pradesh police have arrested five women and a man for allegedly running a syndicate to extort money from senior government officials and politicians after threatening to circulate their videos and photographs in compromising positions.

The racket came to light after an official of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) filed an FIR in Palasia Police Station on Tuesday, alleging that a woman was trying to blackmail him and asked for money for not circulating his video clips.

The complainant alleged that Aarti Dayal, a resident of Minal Residency in Bhopal, was demanding Rs 3 crore over WhatsApp calls and messages. The complainant said he knew the woman for a few months, but she started blackmailing him only recently.

When Aarti, 29, came to collect the first instalment of Rs 50 lakh, police took her into custody along with Monika Yadav (18) and Omprakash Kori (45), who drove with her from Bhopal to Indore. Aarti told police that she ran an NGO. She also told the police that Shweta Jain, another resident of the same colony, introduced her to the IMC officer. Shweta, 39, has also been arrested. Police recovered Rs 14.17 lakh and several video clips from her home.

According to police, Aarti visited Indore with Monika and filmed a video. Monika, a resident of Rajgarh, told the police that she had come to Bhopal a year ago to study. Another Shweta Jain, 48, who lived in a bungalow owned by a BJP MLA was arrested. The legislator told the media that he rented out his house through a broker and was not aware of her credentials. Another woman, Barkha Soni, 34, was nabbed from her home in Kotra-Sultanabad.

The accused have been remanded in the custody of Indore Police for three days. Political circles are abuzz with rumours that senior politicians, bureaucrats and IPS officers had become victims of the syndicate.

Indore SSP Ruchi Vardhan Mishra said investigation was on to know if the syndicate was being run by someone other than those already in custody. Asked about the number of victims who might have fallen prey to it, the SSP said only one complainant has come forward so far. “We can’t go on opening every video clip and documents on the laptops. If there are more victims, they should come forward,’’ she said.

One of the women arrested was formerly associated with the Mahila Morcha of BJP. Home Minister Bala Bachchan said, “Police will not spare anyone. Every angle will be probed.’’

Pointing to the BJP link, Cabinet Minister Govind Singh said it reflected on the “BJP’s character”.

BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrasar said one of the accused may have been associated with the BJP in the past, but “more fingers are being pointed towards the ruling party”. He said there should be a fair probe into the matter.

A senior bureaucrat was recently shunted out to another department after video clips showing him in a compromising position went viral. While no complaint had been registered in the case, it is now learnt that this syndicate could be involved.