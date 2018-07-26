Madhya Pradesh: 3 men rescued from angry mob which suspected they were child-lifters

“The three men, Dhan Singh, Ram Swaroop Sen and Dashrath Ahirwar were under the influence of alcohol and were trying to help a boy who was scared to cross a road near Futa Makabara Square,” Tiwari informed. “The three men, Dhan Singh, Ram Swaroop Sen and Dashrath Ahirwar were under the influence of alcohol and were trying to help a boy who was scared to cross a road near Futa Makabara Square,” Tiwari informed.

Three men trying to help a boy cross a road were rescued by police from an angry mob which suspected they were child-lifters, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened in the Hanumanganj area on Wednesday evening and police managed to save the three persons from 12-15 people who were assaulting them, Inspector Sudesh Tiwari told PTI on Thursday.

"The three men, Dhan Singh, Ram Swaroop Sen and Dashrath Ahirwar were under the influence of alcohol and were trying to help a boy who was scared to cross a road near Futa Makabara Square," Tiwari informed.

Some passersby saw the incident and started shouting “bachcha chor” (child-lifters) after which a mob gathered and started beating up the three men, the official said.

“We managed to reach in time and save them. The three hail from Vidisha district and were here to purchase an autorickshaw. A medical examination has revealed that they had consumed alcohol. They did not receive major injuries,” Tiwari said.

On July 19, a mentally retarded woman was lynched in Balaghat district by a mob which suspected her to be a child-lifter.

