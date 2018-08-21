Madhya Pradesh: 22-year-old gets death for rape, murder

Follow Us:
Monday, August 20, 2018
The minor who accompanied Rabbu was the the first to assault her, and is being tried in a juvenile court.

Written by Milind Ghatwai | Bhopal | Published: August 21, 2018 5:15:41 am
A 22-year-old was sentenced to death Monday by a court in Madhya Pradesh’s Beena, for raping and killing a 14-year-old girl in Deval village on December 7, 2017.

The girl was watching TV at her home when Rabbu alias Sarvesh Sen and a minor entered the home after asking for a glass of water. He showed a pornographic film on his mobile before committing the crime. He poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze after she said she would tell her relatives about it.

The minor who accompanied Rabbu was the the first to assault her, and is being tried in a juvenile court. The girl died a week later.

