Madhya Pradesh: 22 held as cops bust gang ‘involved in duping Americans’

Playing on the fears of US citizens about the possibility of their social security cards getting blocked, operators of a call centre in Indore allegedly duped hundreds of elderly citizens over a period of 45 days till the racket was busted on Tuesday.

Twenty-two persons, including alleged kingpins Vatsal Mehta of Ghodasar and Karan Bhatt of Isanpur in Ahmedabad, were taken into custody from the call centre they ran in Lasudia locality of Indore. They have been remanded in police custody for seven days.

Police chanced upon the racket while working on a tip-off about an online betting ring being run from a spot frequented by youngsters who avoided contact with others and locked themselves in for a long time.

Vatsal, 25, had rented a floor in Lasudia locality for Rs 60,000 because a similar facility would have cost much more in Ahmedabad, police said. Many of the accused are engineering graduates and hail from Gujarat and Maharashtra.

SP (East) Avdhesh Goswami said that through internet calls and a software that showed the numbers as local, the tricksters used to call US residents aged more than 50, especially women in the age group of 60 to 75, and try to convince them that they would be deprived of social security for not repaying loans. Pretending to be officials from the US social security department, the callers told unsuspecting citizens that their social security cards are about to be blocked. If a victim said no loan was pending, the callers would allegedly share their personal details, claiming they got the information from loan providers. The details were sourced from social media accounts.

Police said the callers would demand a high amount like $4,000 before settling for $400 or lower and one in 10 persons they called would fall for the fraud. Police have seized personal details like names, addresses and numbers of nearly 2.5 lakh US citizens.

The accused were trained to speak in American accent by a Mumbai-based woman and would make those interested in their scheme buy vouchers, police said. They found a way to route the money through cryptocurrency and got it delivered through hawala operations. More arrests are likely, police said.

Vatsal and Karan had divided the employees, who were promised Rs 30,000 per month, into two groups; one made the calls while the other dealt with monetary transactions.

Indore Police have decided to approach Interpol and other international security agencies, considering the scope of the racket.

