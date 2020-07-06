Madhya Pradesh: 21 former ministers served final notice to vacate bungalows

The occupants have either not responded to the notices or cited the Covid-19 pandemic or lack of alternate accommodation as reasons in their responses for their inability to vacate the premises. (File Photo/Representational) The occupants have either not responded to the notices or cited the Covid-19 pandemic or lack of alternate accommodation as reasons in their responses for their inability to vacate the premises. (File Photo/Representational)

As many as 21 ministers in the Kamal Nath government, who had not vacated their official bungalows in Bhopal after the change of guard in late March, have been served final notices.

Over the last couple of months, the occupants have either not responded to the notices or cited the Covid-19 pandemic or lack of alternate accommodation as reasons in their responses for their inability to vacate the premises, as per sources.

“The official in-charge of execution of the final notices has been authorised to seek police force. She will first try to get the bungalows vacated amicably because the occupants are former ministers, and then use police force for compliance,” director of the department, R R Bhonsle, told The Indian Express.

He said four former ministers had told the directorate that they were allotted alternate accommodation by the Assembly Secretariat. They further said they would vacate the ministerial bungalows once they gain possession of the alternate accommodation.

Former tourism minister Surendra Baghel said he wouldn’t vacate his bungalow until alternate accommodation is provided. “We did not dispossess former ministers when we came to power (in December 2018),” he said.

