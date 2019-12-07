Madhya Pradesh: 2 intruders steal INSAS rifles from Army cantonment

The police detained the driver and questioned him. The police detained the driver and questioned him.

THE MADHYA Pradesh police has sounded a high alert after two men entered into Pachmarhi Army Cantonment area and escaped with two INSAS rifles and 20 cartridges after making the sentries believe that they were Army officers.

According to preliminary findings, the two got down at Pipariya railway station around midnight and went to the hill station, a little more than 50 km away, in a hired vehicle. The two got food packed from a dhaba at Matkuli before reaching the cantonment. They returned to Pipariya around 3.30 am.

The police are yet to know if they boarded a train from Pipariya or used some other means of transport. The Delhi-Jabalpur Shridham Express reaches Pipariya early in the morning.

The police detained the driver and questioned him. A senior Intelligence officer told The Indian Express that the police have accessed footage from the dhaba in Matkuli. The officer said no footage is available to throw light on how exactly the weapons were taken away or whether they were snatched.

