Madhya Pradesh: 19-year-old gets death sentence for raping minor

A Madhya Pradesh court on Monday awarded capital punishment to a 19-year-old youth. (Representational) A Madhya Pradesh court on Monday awarded capital punishment to a 19-year-old youth. (Representational)

In yet another death sentence for rape of a minor girl, a Madhya Pradesh court on Monday awarded capital punishment to a 19-year-old youth who raped his two-and-a-half-year-old neighbour on April 24.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Naurine Nigam handed down the death sentence to Mohammed Tauhid under Section 376 AB of the Indian Penal Code after a trial that lasted for 26 days and involved examination of 18 witnesses.

District prosecution officer S K Chaturvedi told The Indian Express that the accused had been nabbed from the crime spot after the victim’s mother, who was standing outside the home, heard her daughter’s screams. The victim was found bleeding. The court relied on DNA analysis.

