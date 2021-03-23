Madhya Pradesh: 12 women, man killed in auto-bus collision

Twelve women and a man died after the auto-rickshaw carrying them collided with a speeding bus in Old Chawni area in Gwalior Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident happened around 7 am when the women, who were cooks at an ‘anganwadi kendra’ were returning home after work, Gwalior SP Amit Sanghi said.

While eight women and the auto driver died on the spot, the others succumbed to their injuries in a hospital, he said.