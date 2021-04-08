Madhubani murders: Four accused arrested

The Bihar Police Wednesday arrested four people in the murder case of five members of a family in Madhubani district on March 29.

With this, said the police, 18 of the 35 accused named in the case have been arrested.

Additional director general (ADG) Headquarters, Jitendra Kumar, said: “An SIT led by Madhubani SP Dr Satya Prakash conducted a raid at a house in Raghauni village on the Madhubani-Darbhanga border, falling under Bisfi police station, and arrested four accused. They have been identified as Pravin Jha alias Ravan, Chandan Jha, Mukesh Safi and Bhola Singh.”

Madhubani police said the killings were the result of a prolonged dispute over the control of a fish pond between Mohammedour and Gebipur villagers under Benipatti police station in the district. The pond is currently owned by one Sanjay Singh of Mohammedpur, who is in jail because of a previous clash on the same issue.

Those killed on March 29 included one Rana Pratap Singh and his nephews Ranvijay Singh, Birendra Singh, Amrendra Singh, and their cousin Rudra Narayan Singh. Another person, Manoj Singh, is battling for life at a Patna hospital.

Madhubani Superintendent of Police Satya Prakash said: “The incident was the result of a previous clash between the two groups last November over the control of a fish pond. The pond owner Sanjay Singh, in jail in connection with the November case, has been named as a conspirator in the current case.”