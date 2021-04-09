Madhubani killings caste war: Tejashwi blames former BJP minister

RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav Thursday kept up the pressure on the NDA government in Bihar over the Madhubani killings, terming it a “caste war” and accusing a former BJP state minister of being involved in it.

Yadav said the former BJP minister had been patronizing the main accused in the case, Praveen Jha. The Leader of Opposition said he did not trust the police to carry out a fair investigation. “When the aggrieved family is directly naming a former minister behind the incident, why is it not being investigated and why no forensic team has yet collected all samples from the scene of crime?” Yadav asked.

The JD(U) denied the allegations.

On March 29, a large group of people indiscriminately opened fire at the house of of one Rana Pratap Singh in Mohammedpur village, injuring six people. Five of the family died later. One is critical. Mohammedpur village is Rajput-dominated while Gebipur, where the accused are from, has a larger Brahmin population.

Bihar Additional DGP and police spokesperson Jitendra Kumar said: “The incident was the fallout of a prolonged clash over the control of a fish pond between the victim’s family and another family of a neighbouring village, Gebipur.”

Madhubani SP Satya Prakash said it was not a caste-based clash.