Madhuban dam shutters opened after Sunday’s downpour

Valsad district that received heavy rainfall on Sunday, received moderate rainfall on Monday with the shutters of Madhuban dam opened up to three metres.

A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carried out a mock-drill in Auranga river, Valsad.

As per the flood control room of Vaslad, within 24 hours till 8 am on Monday, Umargam received 9.33 inches of rainfall, followed by Vapi 9.13 inch, Valsad town 6.32 inch, Dharampur 5.15 inch, Kaprada 4.221 inch and Pardi 4 inches of rainfall.

However, on Monday between 8 am and 8 pm, Umargam received 1.81 inches of rainfall followed by Vapi with one inch, Valsad 1.33 inch, Kaprada 4.76 inches, Dharampur 3.58 inches and Pardi one inch.

The water level in Madhuban dam rose to 71.90 metres at 8 pm Monday, prompting the authorities to discharge water by opening the shutters upto three metres. The inflow in the dam was 34,456 cusecs, while outflow was up to 31,590 cusecs.

Due to the downpour, the water level in various rivers has gone up in Valsad with Auranga river by 4.88 metres, followed by Paar 2.20 metres, Kolak 0.90 metres, Taan 0.20 metres and Maan 0.60 metres.

Deputy mamlatdar of Valsad flood control room, Ganpat Vanekhania, said, “The situation is under control, as the district received moderate rainfall on Monday but heavy rainfall has been forecast in the next couple of days. Many low-lying areas in different talukas were inundated but no casualty was reported. We shifted seven people and rescued six from Umargam taluka on Sunday night. They returned back to their homes safely on Monday.”