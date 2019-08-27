Madhu Anand announced Swaraj India’s MLA candidate for Panchkula

Lawyer and activist, Madhu Anand Prakash, who had fought a protracted legal battle in the molestation case against former DGP SPS Rathore, was declared as the Swaraj India’s assembly candidate for Panchkula on Monday.

Madhu and her late husband Anand Prakash are etched in the minds of the city residents as the first activist family of Panchkula, who fought a battle of 19 years, following which, SPS Rathore, accused of molesting a 15-year-old girl, was convicted of molestation by a trial court in 2009.

Madhu said, as an assembly member, she will continue to champion the cause of women security and empowerment, along with working for the marginalised.

She said, “We have not fixed our manifesto for Panchkula, however, I assure all that I will continue to work for the upliftment of the economically weaker sections of the society.”

On the performance of the current MLA Gian Chand Gupta, Madhu said, “He tried to do his best. However, I will focus on issue centered politics, rather than naming and criticising other politicians.”

Although Madhu refrained from commenting on the current regime, Swaraj India has been criticising the Haryana government for failing on their promises of improving employement scenario in the state.

On the occasion, the Swaraj India released a press statement that said, “The party takes pride that a woman of such strength and character has agreed to be our candidate for the ensuing elections in Haryana.”

The Swaraj India’s campaign in Panchkula is set to begin on Wednesday.