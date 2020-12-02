Made to sign statement by cops in Gujarat: J&K journalist

“Police personnel in civilian clothes came to us and took us to the hotel lobby to an officer in uniform who introduced himself as Safin Hasan, Bhavnagar Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP)," he said.

A freelance journalist from Kashmir, who was on a four-day visit to Gujarat, has alleged that hours after checking into his hotel, he was made to sign a statement by the local police in Bhavnagar. The journalist, Haziq Qadri, put this out in a series of tweets on November 29.

When contacted, Qadri told The Indian Express that he was based out of New Delhi, and had checked into Nilambagh Palace hotel in Bhavnagar on November 25 with a colleague to work on a story.

“Police personnel in civilian clothes came to us and took us to the hotel lobby to an officer in uniform who introduced himself as Safin Hasan, Bhavnagar Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP),” he said.

When The Indian Express contacted, Safin Hasan, ASP Bhavnagar, said, “It was part of a routine fortnightly checking conducted by our Special Operations Group in the hotels of Bhavnagar. I happened to be there when SOG arrived at the hotel. We took a statement from the journalists seeking three things: where have they come from, what was their assignment and where are they headed from Bhavnagar. It is a routine procedure.”

