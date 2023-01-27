Made in India weapons, women power showcased at Republic Day parade

“Aatmarnirbharta” (self-reliance) and “Nari Shakti” (women power) were the two themes on display at the Republic Day parade on Thursday — by many of the marching contingents as well as the different tableaux.

The Indian military showcased only indigenous equipment and weapon systems to drive home the message of self-reliance in defence. The Army’s British-era 25-pounder guns — which traditionally offered the symbolic 21-gun salute — were replaced by the indigenous 105-mm Indian Field Guns (IFG) this year.

Despite the fog and reduced visibility, a 50-aircraft grand air show was put up by the Indian Air Force (IAF) for President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others at the parade. It included 23 fighter aircraft, 18 helicopters, and eight transport aircraft alongside a Dakota aircraft.

With Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the chief guest, a combined band and marching contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces also participated.

Blending vintage and modernity, the Navy’s vintage IL38 SD aircraft flew overhead Kartavya Path for the first and last time, as well as the modern Rafale jet. The indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Prachand, inducted into the IAF in October last year, was also part of the flypast.

The Army’s mechanised column comprised three MBT Arjun MK-I, one Nag Missile System (NAMIS), two BMP 2/2K, three Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles (QRFV), two K-9 Vajra Self Propelled Howitzer Guns, one Brahmos missile, two 10m Short Span Bridges, a Mobile Microwave Node and Mobile Network Centre, and two Akash missile systems.

The theme of the IAF’s tableau was “power beyond boundaries”, which had the airborne early warning and control aircraft Netra, LCA Tejas MK II, LCH Prachand and Airbus C-295 aircraft.

The Navy’s tableau showcased a woman air crew of Dornier aircraft (flying overhead), highlighting the all-women crew of a surveillance sortie undertaken last year, the Make-in-India initiatives with the model of the new indigenous Nilgiri class ship, a Dhruv helicopter deploying marine commandos, and three models of autonomous unmanned systems being developed under IDEX-Sprint Challenge.

Both the Navy and the IAF contingents were led by women officers – Lt Cdr Disha Amrith and Sqn Ldr Sindhu Reddy respectively. Another woman Army air defence officer, Lt Chetana Sharma, led the Akash missile system column.

The Assam Rifles marching contingent had an equal number of men and women personnel. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) also had an all-women contingent led by Assistant Commandant Poonam Gupta.

A team of “Daredevils”, motorcycle riders from the Corps of Signals, was co-led by a woman officer. Women riders were also part of the camel contingent of the Border Security Force (BSF), and the Delhi Police women pipe band, comprising 35 women constables, participated in the parade for the first time.

Nine Agniveers — six men and three women — were a part of the Navy’s marching contingent.

Women also occupied pride of place in many of the 23 tableaux that were part of the parade this year, including those of Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tripura.

The Republic Day celebrations were held on the revamped Central Vista avenue – the first after Rajpath was renamed Kartavya Path last year.