Madaras HC Chief Justice retires: Congress says facts should emerge, CPM calls it deeply disturbing

With Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Vijaya K Tahilramani resigning three days after the Supreme Court Collegium declined to reconsider its decision to transfer her to the Meghalaya High Court, the Congress on Saturday said that “specific facts” regarding the matter “should emerge” as “doubts are created by this lack of transparency”.

The CPI(M) described the developments as “deeply disturbing and shocking”. “To be transferred as the Chief Justice from a court with 75 judges to one in Meghalaya which has only two judges cannot be considered a routine transfer and is a virtual demotion,” senior CPM leader Brinda Karat said. “As it is there are such few women judges at this level and the treatment meted out to her is insulting and humiliating not just to her but to women in general. She has had an impeccable record and is the seniormost High Court judge in the country.”

Asked for his views, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Singhvi said, “It is always sad to see a judicial appointee at age 43 prematurely resigning with more than a year to go.”

“The collegium’s reasoning regarding her Meghalaya transfer is unavailable. Doubts are created by this lack of transparency. To clear the air, specific facts should emerge, otherwise speculations will make things worse,” he said.