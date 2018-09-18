Madan Mohan Jha appointed as new Bihar Congress president

The post of BPCC president had been lying vacant ever since Congress had expelled Dalit leader Ashok Kumar Choudhary, who is now with the JD (U). The post of BPCC president had been lying vacant ever since Congress had expelled Dalit leader Ashok Kumar Choudhary, who is now with the JD (U).

Senior Bihar Congress leader Madan Mohan Jha Tuesday was appointed as the new state party president. Jha, a known face of Mithilanchal region, is the first Brahmin Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president after former CM Jagannath Mishra. With the latest appointment, the Bihar Congress which was caught in a web of OBC, Dalit and minority politics for a while, seems to have gone back to its old base-vote of upper caste Brahmins.

The post of BPCC president had been lying vacant ever since Congress expelled Dalit leader Ashok Kumar Choudhary, who is now with the Janata Dal (United). Besides Choudhary, former BPCC president Choudhary Mehboob Ali Qaisar had left the party. Qaisar is LJP MP from Khagaria.

AICC Bihar in-charge Shakti Sinh Gohil said Congress president Rahul Gandhi had appointed former Bihar land and revenue minister and MLC Madan Mohan Jha as PCC president. While current working president Kaukab Quadri retains his position, party seniors Ashok Kumar, Sameer Kumar Singh and Shyam Sunder (Dhiraj) have also been given the same position. Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh, who had been a strong contender for BPCC chief position, has been made campaign committee chairman.

Besides, the BPCC also announced a 23-member working committee which has MLC Prem Chandra Mishra, Shakil Khan and Amita Bhushan among others. A 19-member advisory committee of BPCC has also been announced. The committee has party veterans Meira Kumar, Sadanand Singh, Nikhil Kumar, KK Tiwari, Chandan Bagchi, Ranjita Ranjan and Shakil Ahmed among others.

