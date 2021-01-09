Macron advisor meets PM Modi, talks regional and global issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

During the meeting, Modi “expressed his satisfaction on the progress both countries have made on key aspects of the India-France Strategic Partnership, including counter-terrorism, cyber-security, defence and strategic cooperation, etc”, the government said in a statement. It mentioned that Bonne briefed Modi “on India-France cooperation on various regional and global issues, including maritime and multilateral cooperation”. Modi, it said, “fondly recalled his recent exchanges with President Macron, and conveyed his best wishes for his health” and “reiterated his invitation to President Macron to visit India…”

The PM tweeted, “Had a productive meeting with Mr. Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to President Macron. Expressed joy at the progress in India-France Strategic Partnership, a force for global good in the post-COVID world. Reiterated the invitation to my friend @EmmanuelMacron to visit India.” Bonne was on a two-day visit to India for the India-France Strategic Dialogue held on January 7.

The French Embassy said that Bonne “held wide-ranging talks”, including with his counterpart, NSA Ajit Doval, during the Strategic Dialogue.