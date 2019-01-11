M Nageshwar Rao takes charge of CBI, re-issues transfer orders undone by Alok Verma

After taking charge as interim CBI Director, M Nageshwar Rao Friday cancelled all the transfer decisions taken by Alok Verma a day earlier, reported news agency PTI. Verma, who was reinstated as chief of the central agency for two days before being ousted by the selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had on Thursday revoked most of the transfer orders issued by Rao.

According to PTI, Rao took charge of the agency at 9 pm on Thursday.

A three-member Selection Committee, also comprising Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and Justice A K Sikri, had voted 2:1 to remove Verma from the post over charges of corruption. Kharge, in a dissent note, argued that Verma should be allowed to continue as CBI Director for an additional period of 77 days to make up for the days lost when he was sent on leave.

The Supreme Court, which had reinstated Verma but left the decision of his appointment to the Selection Committee, had asked him not to take any major policy decisions. On returning to office Thursday, Verma had also appointed a new investigating officer, SP-ranked IPS officer Mohit Gupta, to probe cases against the CBI’s Special Director Rakesh Asthana.