M Karunanidhi: Madras HC dismisses all pending petitions against burials at Marina

The Madras High Court Wednesday dismissed all pending petitions challenging burials on the Marina beach as it resumed hearing on a petition by the DMK seeking allotment of space at the famous beach for laying to rest its leader M Karunanidhi.

The first bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Huluvadi G Ramesh and Justice S S Sundar dismissed the petitions, including one by social activist Traffic Ramaswamy, when it resumed hearing this morning.

After a special sitting that commenced late last night, the court had adjourned the matter at 1:15 am and resumed hearing at 8 am.

The DMK moved the court late last night after the AIADMK government announced its inability to allot space on the Marina beach for burial of Karunanidhi citing pending cases.

The DMK argued that there was no legal impediment to allot space within the memorial of former Chief Minister C N Annadurai on the beachfront.

During the hearing Tuesday night, two of the petitioners who had moved the court against late chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s burial at the Marina and construction of a memorial there, withdrew their applications.

94-year old Karunanidhi died last evening after a prolonged illness.

