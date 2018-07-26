M Karunanidhi falls ill: Former Tamil Nadu CM undergoing treatment for urinary infection

M Karunanidhi is undergoing treatment at his home by a team of doctors from Kauvery hospital in Chennai. M Karunanidhi is undergoing treatment at his home by a team of doctors from Kauvery hospital in Chennai.

A day before entering the 50th year as DMK president, M Karunanidhi’s health condition deteriorated on Thursday as he is undergoing treatment at his Gopalapuram residence by doctors of Kauvery Hospital. “There has been a decline in the health of DMK President M Karunanidhi’s due to age related ailments. He is being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection. He is being given hospital level treatment at home,” a medical bulletin released by the Kauvery Hospital said.

The former chief minister is under medical supervision on 24 hours and visitors have been asked not to come directly. “He is being monitored and treated round the clock by a team of medical and nursing professionals, who are providing hospital level care at his home.

Considering his medical condition, the treating team of doctors have strongly advised for restriction of visitors,” said the bulletin.

Earlier on Wednesday, DMK Working President and Karunanidhi’s son MK Stalin had said his father was suffering from fever and doctors were providing medication, assuring there was nothing to worry about the 94-year-old leader’s health.

It may be recalled that on July 18 Karunanidhi had undergone a procedure at a hospital in which a tracheostomy tube was replaced by a new one. Karunanidhi fell ill in October 2016 due to a drug-induced allergy.

The veteran leader was admitted to the hospital for “optimisation of nutrition and hydration” in the first week of December that year and later, due to a throat and lung infection.

He had undergone tracheostomy, a procedure to optimise breathing.

