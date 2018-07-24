Lynchings will stop if people don’t eat beef, says RSS leader Indresh Kumar

Indresh Kumar Indresh Kumar

RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Monday said crimes like mob lynching could stop if people stopped eating beef. He also emphasised on the role of ‘sanskar’ (values) for dealing with such problems.

“Mob lynching can’t be welcomed…if the practice of eating cow meat is stopped, many such crimes of the ‘Satan’ could be stopped,” he said. His comments came days after a man was lynched on suspicion of cow smuggling in Rajasthan’s Alwar district.

“…it is true that not a single religion in the world approves killing of cows. Be it Christianity, which talks of ‘Holy Cow’, because Jesus was born in a cowshed; or Islam, where killing cows is banned in Mecca and Madina (cities in western Saudi Arabia); or any other religion, killing a cow is not approved anywhere,” he said.

“Law has to be there and the government must act, but society also needs the right ‘sanskar’ to deal with this problem,” he said.

Addressing a press meet in a hotel after inauguration of the office of the Jharkhand unit of Hindu Jagran Manch in Ranchi, Kumar told the media that many Muslim parties associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, have already agreed to give up the demand for a mosque at Ayodhya, which was “Ram Janmasthan (birthplace of Lord Ram)”.

He also claimed that calling Hindus communal is fraught with the risk of labelling all religions in the world as communal.

