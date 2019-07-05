Lynching ruling: Supreme Court declines urgent hearing on contempt petition

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to grant an urgent hearing to a contempt petition which contended that the apex court’s 2018 judgment directing measures to curb mob lynching had not yet been complied with. A bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta said the plea will come up for hearing in the regular course.

Condemning the “sweeping” incidents of lynching as “an affront to the rule of law and to the exalted values of the Constitution”, a three-judge bench of the then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud had on July 17, 2018, said that “apart from the directions, we think it appropriate to recommend to Parliament to create a separate offence for lynching and provide adequate punishment for the same. We have said so as a special law in this field would instil a sense of fear for law amongst the people who involve themselves in such kinds of activities….”

The SC order had come on petitions filed by social activist Tushar Gandhi and Congress leader Tehseen Poonawalla seeking action against cow protection groups.