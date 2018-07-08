Lynching incidents part of conspiracy hatched by ruling govt for political gains: CPI (M)

The CPI(M), the main opposition party in Tripura, said the lynching incidents began after the BJP came to power in the state. (File) The CPI(M), the main opposition party in Tripura, said the lynching incidents began after the BJP came to power in the state. (File)

Accusing the BJP of patronising the people behind mob lynching, the CPI(M) on Sunday said the incidents in Tripura are part of a bigger conspiracy hatched by the ruling party to create fear for political gains. The CPI(M), the main opposition party in Tripura, said the lynching incidents began after the BJP came to power in the state.

“Objectively, if we consider the incidents of mob lynching in Tripura, we can feel that it is part of a greater conspiracy. It seems that they are trying to create a situation of frenzy in that state, which the BJP can use sometimes against the communists or the minorities. Basically, they are trying to spread madness around nationalism by keeping an eye on 2019 Lok Sabha elections,” CPI(M) state secretary Bijan Dhar told PTI.

The Left leadership alleged that increasing incidents of mob lynching, especially in Tripura, indicate the BJP is trying to hide the alleged failures of the Centre.

Dhar alleged that the state government is patronising goons and miscreants to provoke people.

In Tripura, four people have died after being lynched by unruly mob who suspected them of being child-lifters.

The Tripura CPI(M) secretary alleged that the rumour on child lifting was started by Education Minister Ratan Nath. “It was the BJP minister who started it. But police did not do anything about it. People of the state have never seen this situation and we had warned them about it,” Dhar said.

The party said the allegations have been proven correct after Union Minister Jayant Sinha was seen felicitating men convicted of lynching in Ramgarh on Saturday.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Saturday attacked the BJP and alleged the ruling party was tearing apart the social fabric of the country.

“We don’t need to look far to see who or which ideology is tearing our social fabric apart: when union ministers patronise those convicted of lynching,” Yechury had tweeted.

Inhuman incidents like lynching are happening in many states especially in those ruled by the BJP, sometimes in the name of cow vigilance or in the name of child kidnapping, he said. Dhar also accused the BJP of threatening CPI(M) cadres.

“They are attacking our workers’ houses so that they can not protest or make people see the truth behind such sinister plans. We are not able to campaign against them properly,” he said.

He alleged that even though the people who had been arrested in connection with mob lynching incidents are all from the BJP, but the state government was trying to spread rumours that the CPI(M) was behind those incidents.

