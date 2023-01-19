scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Advertisement

Luxembourg PM told me he is a Modi bhakt: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde, who returned from the World Economic Forum meet in Davos on Wednesday, was speaking at the event in which Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stone of projects worth Rs 38,000 crore.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, right, shares a light moment with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi . (PTI)
Listen to this article
Luxembourg PM told me he is a Modi bhakt: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said Luxembourg prime minister had told him that he is a fan of PM Narendra Modi.

Shinde recalled his encounter with the European country leader in Davos recently, at a public event in Mumbai in Modi’s presence on the stage. Shinde, who returned from the World Economic Forum meet in Davos on Wednesday, was speaking at the event in which Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stone of projects worth Rs 38,000 crore.

“The PM of Luxembourg told me that he had clicked a photo with Modi and asked me to show it to him,” Shinde said.

“He told me that he was a Modi bhakt. Modi ji is popular not only in India but across the globe,” Shinde said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 19, 2023: Learn about Annual Status of Education Report...
UPSC Key- January 19, 2023: Learn about Annual Status of Education Report...
How a birthday gift to a friend led Mumbai police to 2 thieves who had ev...
How a birthday gift to a friend led Mumbai police to 2 thieves who had ev...
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...

“I met people from Germany and Saudi (Arabia) who asked me if I was with Modi ji. I told them that I am with him. At Davos there was a lot of positivity about India and Modi ji,” he said.

Modi, who heard about his global popularity from Shinde, later referred to the Maharashtra CM’s remarks in his speech, and attributed his fan following to “rising positivity” about India.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 22:43 IST
Next Story

Businessman filed false FIR against petitioner’s lawyer fighting case against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren: CBI

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close