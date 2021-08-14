Luxembourg honorary consul in Kolkata gets Order of Merit

Rajat Dalmia, honorary consul of Luxembourg in Kolkata, was on Thursday awarded the ‘Order of Merit of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg’ for his “longstanding services” for more than 12 years, according to a release issued by Luxembourg embassy in Delhi.

Announcing the award at an event in Delhi, Luxembourg’s ambassador to India, Jean Claude Kugener, praised Dalmia’s efforts in reinforcing bilateral ties between the European nation and West Bengal and recalled that Luxembourg is the 16th foreign direct investor in India. He said some Luxembourg companies have very strong ties in Bengal.

Dalmia is director of Quality Tea Plantations Pvt Ltd, and is also associated with Dalmia Real Estate and Dealers, Ishita Holdings, Quality Leisures and Lifestyles, e-Quality Productions, among others. He is an executive committee member of Tea Association of India; FICCI, New Delhi; and the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Kolkata.

Dalmia said, “It’s a great great honour for me. I thank the Ambassador and his entire team at the embassy for continuously guiding me to serve in my best capacity in bringing Luxembourg closer to the eastern part of India and look forward to continue fostering strong ties between Luxembourg and the eastern part of Kolkata”.

The award was “conferred by His Royal Highness the Grand Duke of Luxembourg by advice of the Government”, the release stated.

The Luxembourg Consulate in Kolkata has jurisdiction over West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim and Tripura.