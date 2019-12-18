Lungi-clad terrorists from Bangladesh vandalising public property: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh. (Express file photo) West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh. (Express file photo)

BJP’s state president and Medinipur MP Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said lungi-clad people had made their way to Bengal from Bangladesh and were creating disturbances in the state. Ghosh was addressing the mediapersons after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘clothes’ remark.

“Lungi-clad terrorists have made their way to Bengal from Bangladesh and they are the one vandalising public property and creating law and order problem here,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday had said the Opposition’s actions prove that the decision to pass the Bill was “1,000 per cent correct”, and those indulging in arson “can be identified by their clothes”.

Ghosh while explaining the new citizenship law said, “Any person, who has come from Bangladesh to turn Bengal into Khagragarh and Dhulagarh, will not be given citizenship anywhere in the country.”

Ghosh even accused the Chief Minister of using wrong data and facts that were related to National Register of citizens (NRC) to misguide people.

“No educated person can lie like her, at least I haven’t seen any. I don’t know from where she gets these statistics, such as 100 people have died due to the NRC exercise. I don’t want to respond to these false claims,” said Ghosh.

When asked to comment on the Opposition’s allegations that BJP came up with the new citizenship law to divert people’s attention from the “economic slowdown”, Ghosh said: “Our country is affected by what’s happening globally. Our top leaders are making an effort to make changes at the policy-level to improve the economic situation of the country.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday BJP workers took out rallies in various parts of the state in support of the new citizenship law.

A march, jointly led by BJP general secretary Raju Banerjee and party leader Sanjay Singh in Howrah district, was stopped by police, who put up barricades across the road. The rally was taken out from Kadamtala and was scheduled to culminate at Howrah Maidan. BJP claimed that 150 of their supporters were arrested.

Former BJP member in Lok Sabha Anupam Hazra said, “Our objective behind these rally is to spread message of peace among the people of Bengal who are being instigated by the ruling party.”

Howrah: DCP, two other cops injured as protesters hurl crude bomb

At least three policemen, including a senior officer, received splinter injuries after a crude bomb was hurled at them by people protesting against the new citizenship law and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Sankrail in the Howrah district on Tuesday.

“Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Ajeet Singh Yadav has been admitted to hospital with injuries in his legs and face,” said a police officer. However, his condition is stated to be stable, sources said.

According to police, tension started in Sankrail area since Tuesday morning. Hundreds of people blocked roads and raised slogans. Headed by Yadav, a team of police officers reached the spot. The police kept trying to pacify the situation as violence continued for nearly three to four hours in the area.

Sources said around 6 pm, when police tried to detain a few people, the protesters allegedly attacked them with crude bombs. Yadav and two other police personnel received splinter injuries.

As per sources, among the three, Yadav received the maximum injuries and was taken to a private hospital. Following the incident, a large number of police personnel was deployed in the area. Internet services had already been suspended in Howrah for the last two to three days.

As per the administration, Internet services across the Howrah district will remain suspended till 5 pm on Wednesday. “Efforts are being made to arrest the accused. However, at present we are focussing on restoring peace in the area,” said a local police officer.

Protests against the new citizenship law and NRC continued across the state even on Tuesday. West Bengal Police said till Monday, as many as 354 people were arrested from across the state for creating law and order problem.

“We are keeping a close eye on sensitive areas. Maximum violence and arson have been reported from Howrah, Murshidabad, Birbhum, Malda and North 24-Parganas in last few days,” said a senior West Bengal Police officer.

Police officers have been spreading messages of peace on social media.

“In case you find anyone/anything violating the law, contact us on the WBPolice 24*7 control room helpline. (Phone No. – 033 2214 5486/4031/1946)”, read the Twitter handle of West Bengal Police. As per police, they have also been meeting representatives of religious groups requesting them to maintain peace and cooperate with police.

