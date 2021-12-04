‘Lungi chhaap’ goons roamed freely before 2017: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya

Days after his “Mathura is ready” tweet kicked off controversy, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday said that before BJP came to power in the state in 2017, “lungi chhaap” goons used to roam freely in the state, and those wearing “jalidar topi (netted caps)” used to threaten traders and encroach upon their land.

Addressing a traders’ meet in Prayagraj, Maurya said in Hindi, “Before 2017 polls, how many lungi chhaap goons used to roam around.. those wearing jalidar topi with guns in their hands… Who used to threaten traders?”

“Since the BJP government was formed, can you even see such goons?” he said.

Meanwhile , the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has expressed displeasure over Maurya’s tweet on the Mathura temple and said the BJP is only concerned about getting votes in the upcoming polls.

The Hindu Mahasabha had earlier proposed to install an idol of Krishna inside a mosque in Mathura on December 6 — the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition. The outfit claims that the deity’s “actual birthplace” is inside the mosque.

However, after the district administration imposed prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 on November 28 and objected to the programme, the outfit withdrew its plan.