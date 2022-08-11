scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Lumpy skin disease: Narendra Singh Tomar launches indigenous vaccine

Lumpi-ProVacInd, the vaccine, has been developed by two institutes under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 11, 2022 12:13:47 am
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar. (PTI)

UNION AGRICULTURE Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday launched an indigenous vaccine for lumpy skin disease, which has spread across states, causing deaths of hundreds of cattle since 2019.

Lumpi-ProVacInd, the vaccine, has been developed by two institutes under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) – National Equine Research Center, Hisar (Haryana) in collaboration with the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Izzatnagar (Bareilly).

Tomar said the development of the vaccine was a milestone event as livestock, along with human resource, is the “biggest asset of our country”.

Ever since the disease came to India in 2019, research institutes have been engaged in developing the vaccine, the Ministry of Agriculture said in a statement. The vaccine is 100% effective, complying with all standards, it said.

“The minister directed the concerned officials to provide this vaccine in large numbers at the earliest for relief to the cattle. He said that there are 30 crore livestock in the country, considering the plight of mute animals, all possible measures should be taken to provide them relief at the earliest,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government-run Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) on Wednesday issued an advisory on the disease, which, it said, is transmitted by vectors such as mosquitoes, biting flies and ticks.

“The disease was endemic in Africa, but in the last 2-3 years, after entrapping the southern states of India, an outbreak/epidemic of LSD has spread to Punjab and other states of northern India. The disease occurs mostly in cows and somewhat less in buffaloes,” the advisory read.

