Ludhiana: Woman’s body found in a sack 

Police rushed to the spot after receiving the alert from the locals.

The body of a woman was found stuffed in a sack and dumped inside a vacant plot of Rudra Colony in Kanganwal area of Ludhiana Tuesday.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving the alert from the locals and found that the woman was brutally killed as there were wounds inflicted with sharp-edged weapons on her head and neck.

The hands and legs of the victim were also tied with a piece of rope and her body was wrapped in gunny bags and further stuffed in a sack.

Sub-Inspector Balwinder Singh, SHO, Sahnewal police station said that the victim appeared to be Nepalese woman and could be in her early 40s. A tattoo was found inked on her arm and it was in Nepalese.

“We have made an announcement in surrounding areas for identification of the victim. We have also contacted people from Nepal settled in Ludhiana for the identification of the body,” he said.