Ludhiana: Woman, two grandchildren found dead

A woman and her two grandchildren were found dead at their residence in Kishore Nagar of Ludhiana Friday. Police have found a hammer, soaked in blood, from the spot. Police have booked the woman’s cousin (maternal uncle’s son) Rajwinder Singh (40) of Amritsar, who is absconding.

The deceased were identified as Gurwinder Kaur (52) and her grandchildren Mandeep Kaur (8) and Hritak Singh (6), the children of her two daughters. An FIR has been registered at Division 7 police station on the complaint of Davinder Singh, the woman’s husband.

Additional DCP-4 Rajvir Singh said Rajwinder had shifted to Ludhiana for looking for a job. “No one was present at his rented room when we raided it. His luggage is also missing. He has been booked for the triple murder,” confirmed the officer.

Rajwinder was living in a rented room nearby for the last few months. On Friday, he was seen locking the main gate of the house from outside by some neighbours. When they asked him where he was going, he said that his wife is unwell, so he is going back.

Some gold jewellery and Rs 40,000 are also missing from the home. Mandeep’s mother Sukhwinder Kaur used to live with the woman after getting separated from her husband. Hritak is the son of Gurwinder’s second daughter Tajinder Kaur who also lives nearby. Both the children used to come to their grandmother’s home daily after school. Sukhwinder had gone to meet her sister at the time of the incident.

Gurwinder’s husband was away at work. Davinder told the police that he came home for lunch and found the main gate locked. After waiting for around 30 minutes, he along with the neighbours broke open the gate and found the three bodies lying inside.

