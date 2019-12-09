Ludhiana to get largest stray dog sterilisation facility in Punjab: MLA Ashu

Follow Us:
Ashu said that an advanced operation theatre equipped with best machines, a kennel, a ward for post operative facilities etc are being constructed. Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu and Ashu visited the dog sterilisation facility on Hambran Road Sunday.

Published: December 9, 2019
Ludhiana West MLA and Punjab Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Sunday said that in the coming few months, Ludhiana city will be “free from stray dog menace” as the Punjab government has started upgrading the dog sterilisation project — under the Ludhiana Smart City Project — which will be the largest in the state.

He further said that the capacity of sterilising dogs would be increased from the current 25 to 100 a day.

The minister said around Rs 1 crore will be spent on this project.

He stated that the Punjab government was committed to finding a permanent solution to the “stray dog menace” and that construction of the new sterilisation facility will be completed within the next six months.

He claimed that this facility will be the biggest project in the state and assured that in the coming few months, city residents will have no issues related to stray dogs.

Ashu said he would monitor the progress of this project on a daily basis.

