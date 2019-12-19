Ludhiana Tiger Safari set to welcome Royal Bengal pair from Chhattisgarh

Ludhiana Tiger Safari, the only one in Punjab, had 10 tigers once upon a time. File Ludhiana Tiger Safari, the only one in Punjab, had 10 tigers once upon a time. File

Six years after three Royal Bengal tigresses had passed away at short intervals in 2013 at the Ludhiana Tiger Safari, leaving behind just two male tigers, the safari caretakers are all set to welcome a young pair of tigers from Chhattisgarh.

Moreover, another tigress is being brought from the Mohendra Chaudhry Zoological Park (Chhatbir Zoo). The three new tigers are expected to reach Ludhiana Tiger Safari in the next fortnight.

At Ludhiana Tiger Safari, which is the only tiger safari in Punjab, three tigresses — Shanti, Mohini and Elaichi — had passed in 2013, within months. The remaining two males — Deepak and Mani — are nearly 18 years of age and not keeping well.

In 2013, both Deepak and Mani and one of the deceased tigresses were also found to have been infected with leptospirosis, a bacterial infection that mainly affects the liver and kidneys. The state government had decided not to introduce any new tigers till the infection wasn’t wiped out.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Khushwinder Singh, divisional forest officer (DFO) wildlife, Phillaur, said that six years ago, the deaths of the three tigresses had led to panic, but now the Ludhiana Tiger Safari is all set to welcome the tigers.

“Deepak and Mani are quite old now. They do not keep well. However, both have tested negative for leptospirosis and have been cured. Now there is no trace of lepto infection in the safari and it is safe to introduce new tigers. We are getting a new pair (a male and a female) from Bilaspur zoo in Chhattisgarh and a female from Chhatbir. The plan is to restart breeding in Ludhiana safari and the new pair is young, aged 7-8 years,” said Khushwinder Singh.

He added that the Bilaspur zoo is giving a pair to Punjab because they have surplus tigers. “The arrangement has been worked in coordination with the Central Zoo Authority. We are not paying them anything for tigers. We along with a senior vet, will be leaving on Sunday for Bilaspur and making all arrangements there for their transportation. Then the pair will be brought to Chhatbir for medical check-ups and all three (including a tigress from Chhatbir) will be shifted to Ludhiana, hopefully within the next 15 days,” he said. “Two new tigresses and a tiger will be bred,” he said.

Opened in 1993, the Ludhiana Tiger Safari — spread across 25 acres on Ludhiana-Jalandhar road — was once a major tourism spot with around 10 tigers. “We have eleven enclosures but they are lying unused. We are now cleaning them to welcome three new tigers,” he said.

The officer added that the pair being brought from Chhattisgarh were born and raised in the zoo. “In Ludhiana Safari we release tigers in the jungles in the morning and when it is their dinner time in the evening, we ring a bell and they come back to their enclosures to have food. We will need to train them accordingly,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Kirti Dua, senior scientist & incharge, Centre for Wild Life Studies, Guru Angad Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), said that the main sources of leptospirosis infection are rats and infected animals can also spread it further. “There is no need to worry if infected animals have now been cured and rodent management has been done. No holes or spaces should be there in enclosures from where rats can enter. However, precautions are always needed. If not controlled and diagnosed timely, it can damage kidneys and other organs of a tiger leading to death,” he said.

Apart from three new tigers, the Ludhiana Zoo (in the same premises as safari) is also ready to welcome painted storks, barking deer, cheetal and black bucks from Chhatbir, said the DFO. “We have also got approval from the Central Zoo Authority for converting Ludhiana Zoo from a mini-zoo to medium zoo,” he said, adding, “All staff members are very excited to welcome new tigers and preparations are being done like arranging more meat, cleaning etc.”

