Ludhiana: Three cops among 16 booked for murder in Moga land dispute

Sixteen persons including three policemen were booked for murder on Saturday after the death of a man in a land dispute in Dhurkot Kalan village.

The accused were booked based on a complaint by Shinderpal Singh, whose brother Shamsher Singh was killed Friday.

The complainant Shinderpal Singh from Churchak Khurd village of Kot Isey Khan told police that on Friday evening, he along with his brother Shamsher Singh and three others were returning from Daudhar village.

When they reached near Buttar village, two vehicles — a Bolero and a Swift — started following them. Shamsher was driving the Scorpoi vehicle. Shinderpal said that when they reached near Dhurkot Kalan, both the vehicles managed to overtake and stop their Scorpio. He further alleged that the main accused Jagga Singh (also from village Churchak Khurd), with whom they were having a property dispute over five kilas of land, along with his other men, opened attack on them with baseball bats.

During the attack, Shamsher Singh was allegedly hit in head multiple times and he was declared dead Friday late at Civil Hospital Moga.

The complainant further alleged that three others including him, received grievous injuries. He claimed that the three policemen — ASI Bhalwinder Singh (incharge Balkhandi police station) and two constables Jagdev Singh and Navjot Singh — were also present on the spot and did nothing to stop the attack.

Inspector Sukhwinder Singh, SHO Mehna police station said that an FIR has been registered against Jagga Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Lakhvir Singh, Amarjit Singh, Bikkar Singh, Chamkaur Singh, Sarabjeet Singh, Simarjit Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Joban- all from village Churchak Khurd and one GP from village Bhinder and the three policemen under the sections 302, 341, 323, 148, 149 and 120-B of the IPC.

“Three cops allegedly were present on the spot which does not fall under their jurisdiction and as per allegations of the complainant, they were there to support the accused and were a part of conspiracy to take revenge. We are probing the matter. We are yet to arrest any accused,” the SHO said.

Meanwhile the family of Shamsher Singh has refused to cremate the body till accused are not arrested.