Toggle Menu
Ludhiana: Stray dogs maul eight-month-old girl to death in Faridkot, sister in hospitalhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/ludhiana-stray-dogs-maul-eight-month-old-girl-to-death-in-faridkot-sister-in-hospital-5795242/

Ludhiana: Stray dogs maul eight-month-old girl to death in Faridkot, sister in hospital

The incident took place when their parents, both migrant labourers, were transplanting paddy in a field while they were playing nearby. Shambhu, the girls’ father, said Radha and Komal were sitting under a tree near the fields when a pack of stray dogs came running and attacked them.

stray dogs, ludhiana stray dogs, stray dogs ludhiana, stray dogs in ludhiana, india news, Indian Express
Radha and Komal were sitting under a tree near the fields when a pack of stray dogs came running and attacked them. (Representational Image)

An eight-month-old girl was mauled to death and her two-year-old sister was grievously injured by a pack of stray dogs in Faridkot’s Beer Bholuwala village Saturday.

The incident took place when their parents, both migrant labourers, were transplanting paddy in a field while they were playing nearby.

Shambhu, the girls’ father, said Radha and Komal were sitting under a tree near the fields when a pack of stray dogs came running and attacked them. On hearing their cries, they rushed towards them. Till then, village panchayat member Raunki Singh also reached the spot and tried to save the girls from the dogs. However, Radha was already injured quite badly.

Both were rushed Faridkot Civil Hospital but Radha was declared dead on arrival. Komal had sustained multiple injuries on his face and was referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot.

Doctors at the Civil Hospital said Radha had died due to multiple injuries and Komal was in critical condition.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Centre shelves road upgradation project, Punjab releases Rs 25 crore
2 Orange barfi, woman drowning: Leads in police hunt for bar dancer’s parents
3 Authorities to check Gurgaon’s monsoon preparedness, inspect water drainage