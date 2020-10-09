Stray dog beaten to death, FIR lodged against security guards of upscale society in Ludhiana

While the incident happened on October 6, the dog succumbed to injuries on Thursday. (Representational Image)

The Ludhiana police registered an FIR against unidentified security guards of an upscale society, Omaxe Royal residency on Pakhowal road, for allegedly beating a stray dog to death.

While the incident happened on October 6, the dog succumbed to injuries on Thursday.

The FIR was lodged on the statement of animal lover Sunil Kumar Narula, president of Animal Protection and Welfare Association, of New Lajpat Nagar. On Friday, animal lovers also protested outside the residency building.

In his complaint, Narula stated that he received information from Tanuj Jain of Omaxe Royal Residency on October 6 that the security guards had beaten up a stray dog with sticks and left him to die.

The incident was captured on CCTVs installed in the area. They procured the recording and handed it over to the police.

Narula said they took the injured dog to Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), where the dog died on Thursday while undergoing treatment. They then filed a police complaint against the security guards.

ASI Kulwant Singh from Sadar police station, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Section 429 of the IPC and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act had been lodged against unidentified security guards.

The animal lovers alleged that while some residents of the building had tried to stop guards from thrashing the animal, others had ordered guards to keep dogs away from entering the building.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.