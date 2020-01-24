Ludhiana STF arrests 4, including 2 brothers, for possession of 2 kg heroin

The Ludhiana unit of the Special Task Force (STF) arrested four persons, including two brothers, for alleged possession of 2 kg of heroin.

The STF said that the drug was hidden under the driver’s seat of their vehicle.

The accused were identified as Jagdev Singh alias Jaggi of village Ajnod of Doraha, his brother Parminder Singh alias Meena and their two accomplices Sonu Ghalaut and Harpreet Singh of Sahnewal Kalan. Another accomplice, Mandeep Singh alias Meeka of Doraha, managed to escape.

AIG STF Snehdeep Sharma said that Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge STF Ludhiana, arrested the accused near Tibba Canal bridge following a tip-off. Seeing the STF team, they tried to escape from the spot but the team chased and caught them.

An FIR under Sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered at STF police station Mohali.

Inspector Harbans Singh said the accused used to procure heroin from Jammu, Tarn Taran and Delhi to sell among addicts. They were also in contact with a Nigerian dealer in Delhi.

The local court remanded accused in two-day’ police custody Thursday.

