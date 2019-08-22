Ludhiana: Several breaches in Buddha Nullah, stinking water floods houses

With water from the overflowing Sutlej being released into it over the past two days, the polluted Buddha Nullah of Ludhiana, which carries industrial and domestic waste, breached at several locations in Ludhiana city Tuesday, filling homes with foul-smelling water.

Advertising

The nullah breached at two points on Tajpur Road and its water entered hundreds of shanties in a slum area on the road. The choked stream further choked sewage lines in many areas. It also overflowed at Shivpuri, the underpass area near Chand Cinema, Guru Nanak Colony and few other areas.

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu and MC Commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur visited the areas as residents whose homes were flooded blamed civic body officials for not getting the nullah cleaned in time.

The sewer water started flowing back into nearby nullah in areas including Dhoka Mohala, Fatehgarh Mohalla, Jain Colony and New Kundanpuri areas, leaving a mess on the streets.

Advertising

Slum dwellers whose shanties on Tajpur Road were flooded with nullah water shifted to the streets with their belongings.

As breathing became difficult due to stench of the water, residents of Dhoka Mohalla also staged a protest against the Ludhiana MC and Mayor.

Harjot Singh, an official of the drainage department, said that the water had accumulated in the fields of various villages in Macchiwara and other ares, due to which water had to be released into the Buddha Nullah.

“The nullah had breached at two points and the damaged points have been plugged. Sand bags have been placed at sensitive points. We have deployed our staff on night duty to keep a check on water levels in the nullah,” said Mayor Sandhu.