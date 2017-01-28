Ludhiana: One killed, AAP candidate among 5 injured in vehicle collision

Representational image. Representational image.

A person was killed and five others, including AAP candidate from Jagraon, were injured today after their vehicle collided with a tractor-trolley at Sidhwan Bet area in Jagraon. The incident occurred when the Sport Utility Vehicle in which AAP candidate Saravjit Kaur Manuke was travelling tried to overtake another vehicle and collided head on with a tractor, police said.

Manuke sustained head injuries in the incident and was rushed to a hospital in Moga, Ludhiana Rural SSP Opinderjit Singh Ghuman said, adding that she was stable. The deceased has been identified as Gurwinder Singh, a tractor driver, police said, adding that he died on the spot. The others who were injured in the incident were identified as Gurdip Singh, Sarabjit Singh, Harpreet Singh and Manjit Singh, police said. The vehicle carrying AAP candidate was smashed in the incident, they added.

