Ludhiana youth’s murder: Six days on, family refuse to cremate victim’s body, threaten self-immolation

Six days after Ludhiana youth Jagdeep Singh alias Rinkle Kheda (23) died aftet being assaulted allegedly by local Congress councillor’s son and his accomplices, the family did not agree for either for an autopsy or a cremation Wednesday. They are demanding the arrest of local Congress councillor Gurdeep Singh Neetu from Ward Number 52.

Mother of the deceased on Wednesday threatened to immolate herself in front of the residence of Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh in Chandigarh on Friday if the councillor is not arrested. But according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ashwani Kapoor who is heading the probe, no ‘direct evidence’ has been found against the councillor yet. Speaking to The Indian Express, DCP Kapoor, said, “We have booked the councillor Neetu for conspiracy under section 120-B of IPC on the basis of supplementary statement given by the family after the victim died. Probe is going on. First, other accused will be arrested and if anything against the councillor comes out in their interrogation, then we will arrest him. Currently, there is no direct evidence against the councillor. It is part of out investigation. Family had alleged that councillor’s son, Jatinder Pal Singh Sunny, was present on the spot and had accompanied the attackers. He has been arrested.”

On Sunday, Sunny had surrendered before the police. On Thursday, he along with 8-9 accomplices had allegedly attacked Rinkle Kheda due to an alleged political rivalry brewing since Ludhiana Municipal Corporation polls. Kheda later died undergoing treatment at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). Division Number 2 police had initially booked Sunny and his accomplices for attempt to murder which was later converted to murder. Then family also recorded a statement against councillor Neetu alleging that he too was part of conspiracy. SHO was also suspended for inaction in previous complaints.

Gagandeep Singh, brother of the deceased, said, “On Friday, my mother Parminder Kaur and I will be immolating ourselves in front of CM’s residence if police fails to arrest the councillor. We were supporting BJP in MC polls and Neetu had defected to Congress. Since then he and his son were threatening my brother. No action was taken by police on our previous complaints and even now when he is no more, they are protecting the councillor. On Thursday, Sunny and his accomplices opened attack on my brother on the orders of Neetu. We will be waiting for just one more day (Thursday) and even then if police fails to arrest him, we will go to Chandigarh to immolate

ourselves.”

Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) MLA Simarjit Bains also reached victim’s residence in Amarpura area and said that he will accompany family to Chandigarh on Friday if police fails to arrest the councillor. Till now, just one accused, Jatinder Pal Singh Sunny, the councillor’s son has been arrested.

