Ludhiana Municipal Corporation decision: Monthly fee on food delivery companies for ad on T-shirts

The Congress-led Ludhiana Municipal Corporation has passed a proposal to charge monthly fee of Rs 1,000 per vehicle from food delivery companies, for “advertising their brand names on T-shirts of their employees (delivery boys)”, during the House Meeting held at MC headquarters Monday.

On February 1, The Indian Express had reported that MC’s tehbazaari wing has come up with the proposal to charge food delivery companies like Zomato, Uber Eats, Pizza Hut among others, citing that they are advertising their brand name using T-shirts of their delivery staff.

‘’There are several food delivery services functioning in Ludhiana MC limits, including Zomato, Uber Eats, Pizza Hut and Domino’s, among others. These companies run their two-wheelers across the city and their employees (delivery boys) wear T-shirts with the name of the company, which leads to advertisement of these companies. We must contact these companies, procure the list of their employees and charge Rs 1,000 a month per two-wheeler,’’ read the proposal.

On Monday, during the House meeting, the proposal was passed without any major opposition. Harbhajan Dang, councillor from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) raising an objection said that in no way, any charges should be imposed on delivery staff who are paid peanuts by the companies. However, MC officials on the spot clarified that charges will be taken from food delivery companies, not their delivery staff. Seeing no other opposition, Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu declared the proposal as passed.

Later, speaking to The Indian Express, the Mayor said, “We had doubts that maybe tehbazaari wing is proposing to take charges from delivery staff who mostly come from poor families and earn very less. They are paid Rs 30-40 per delivery and some are even students who work to earn pocket money. But officials have clarified that charges will be taken from companies who are earning huge profits and not even paying enough to their delivery boys. To this, I or no other councillor had objection so proposal stands passed.”

Meanwhile, Ludhiana MC House meeting was a stormy affair as it saw a Congress versus Congress heated debates. Of 95 councillors, 62 are from Congress. Ludhiana East MLA Sanjay Talwar from Congress openly targeted his own party Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu accusing him of deliberately ignoring works in wards of his constituency. It became a Ludhiana East versus Ludhiana West affair as councillors supporting Talwar were at loggerheads with councillors from Ludhiana West from where Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu is the MLA.

While Ashu was not present in the meeting, his wife Mamta Ashu, also a Councillor, opposed Talwar on several issues and asked him to stop insulting the Mayor.