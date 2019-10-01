Ludhiana: Minor rape victim gives birth; accused arrested

A 15-year old rape victim gave birth to a stillborn baby at a Ludhiana hospital on Monday. The police arrested the accused late on Sunday night. The victim was six months pregnant.

Advertising

Police said the matter came to light recently, after the victim told her family about her rape when they found out she was pregnant. The accused is 28 years old, and a father of three children.

According to the police, the crime took place on the day of Holi in March this year, when the girl was alone at home. The accused barged inside the house and raped her, police said. He also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident.

Her parents approached the police on Sunday, after which an FIR under section 376 of the IPC and sections 3, 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) was registered.

Advertising

An officer said the victim’s health deteriorated on Sunday, after which she was admitted to a hospital and gave birth to a stillborn child.

Editor’s note: In accordance with a Supreme Court order, any information that could lead to the identification of a victim of rape and/or sexual assault, or a child in conflict with the law, cannot be disclosed or revealed in any manner.