Ludhiana MC urges residents to participate in ‘Ease of Living Index’ survey

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation has urged the city residents to participate in a citizen perception survey as part of Ease of Living Index Assessment by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The survey is being held in smart cities across the country and ranks them according to different parameters.

The objective of the survey is to help cities assess their liveability vis-a-vis global and national benchmarks. It also encourages cities to move towards an outcome-based approach to urban planning and management.

Addressing a press conference at MC Zone-B office Wednesday, MC additional commissioner Sanyam Aggarwal and MC Zonal Commissioner cum nodal officer for this survey Swati Tiwana said that the city residents can participate in the survey from February 1-29.

Tiwana said that residents can give their feedback by visiting http://eol2019.org/citizenfeedback and answering a series of questions related to the city’s infrastructure, law and order, pollution level and transport facilities. The residents’ response would help the city’s ranking in the index and also achieve higher ranking, she added.

As part of the ‘Ease of Living’ Index Assessment, a citizen perception survey is being conducted on behalf of the ministry. “This is a very important component of the assessment exercise as it will help indirectly capturing perception of citizens concerning the quality of life in their cities” said Aggarwal.

He said that the citizens have to give feedback based on 24 subjects, including governance, education, health, cleanliness, water supply, safety, and security, economic opportunities, employment, availability of affordable housing, power supply, transportation, recreation, environment, public services, and lifestyle. He said that survey also included ratings on various public services offered by the administration and it would help the government agencies evaluate themselves and take further steps to improve the same.

Tiwana added that this is the first time that such a survey has been initiated by the government where citizens have been asked to give their honest feedback.

She said that all government departments have also been asked to submit their feedback about the same.

