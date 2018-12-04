Ludhiana: MBBS student allegedly commits suicide at DMCH

A second-year MBBS student allegedly committed suicide in his hostel room at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana late on Sunday night. His body was found hanging in his room by his father who visited him every week from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr).

The deceased was a 19-year-old MBBS student at DMCH. His father, also a medical practitioner, told police that his son was excellent in studies but since almost a year, he was “mentally distressed”.

He told police that his son had deactivated his social media accounts and even stopped using his mobile phone in the last one month.

Police said that the second-year student hardly used to interact with anyone at college and remained in his room most of the time. He was also receiving treatment for depression for the last one year and his parents used to visit him every week and take him out, but there were no signs of recovery, police said.

On Sunday, when he did not come out of his room for an entire day, not even to have meals in the hostel mess, the hostel administration informed his parents and police. His body was found hanging when they broke open his door. No suicide note was recovered, police said.

Inspector Mohal Lal, SHO division number 8 police station, said the body was handed over to the family after autopsy.