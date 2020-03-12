Ludhiana: Man murdered in brawl after Holi celebrations

The deceased was identified as Deepak Kumar (21), a native of Bihar. ( Representational Photo) The deceased was identified as Deepak Kumar (21), a native of Bihar. ( Representational Photo)

A MAN was allegedly hacked to death during a brawl among six migrant laborers after Holi celebrations in Ludhiana late Tuesday.

Police said all six persons were drunk after Holi celebrations and three of them have been arrested on a murder charge.

The deceased was identified as Deepak Kumar (21), a native of Bihar.

The arrested accused were identified as Biru (26), Ram Mohan (24) and Jatinder Kumar (24). All are migrants from Uttar Pradesh and were living here in a factory in the Daba area.

According to police, Biru allegedly stabbed Deepak with a kitchen knife in the stomach while two other accused were thrashing him.

Inspector Pawittar Singh, SHO, Daba police station, said Deepak and Shukil were brothers. They were working here in a bolt manufacturing unit in Surjit Nagar.

“On Tuesday evening, after celebrating Holi, all of them were in an inebriated condition. Deepak and Shukil were in their factory when they came to know about a spat between Biru and Kishore. They both rushed to another unit to resolve the matter. Later, the spat turned ugly and they started thrashing each other. During the brawl, Biru took the kitchen knife and stabbed Deepak, who died on the spot,” he added.

